Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings finally released, and it’s already been a huge success! The film made $8.8 million on Thursday, September 2 and that was just in one day. I saw the film the day following its release, and it was incredible. All these factors mean Shang-Chi 2 is almost guaranteed!

Films have been in a rough spot ever since the pandemic, with some theatres still closed to this day. That means some movie theatres have been closed for over a year now. A few simultaneous releases of theatrical and streaming has also had a negative impact on films this year.

Shang-Chi might be bringing an end to all that. As I mentioned above the film made $8.8 million on its first day, and went on to make $90 million over labor day weekend, which reportedly breaks some kind of record.

Thankfully, money isn’t the only thing that Shang-Chi is raking in. The film has been getting some seriously impressive reviews. Fans and critics alike think it might be one of the best Marvel movies so far. I’m inclined to agree.

Even if Shang-Chi 2 doesn’t end up happening, which is incredibly likely, we’ll see the character again for sure. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings set up a ton of things that future appearances of the character will need to follow up on. For example, the post-credit scenes.

The first one had Wong, yes that Wong, finding Shang-Chi and bringing him to the Sanctum Sanctorum. There Shang-Chi, Katy, Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel all discover the ten rings are sending out some kind of signal. To whom we don’t yet know, but some people are theorizing Galactus.

The second scene set up Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing, for something in an upcoming appearance. It’s even possible she might take over as a villain, as she seems to have taken over her father’s group of assassins.

It’s harder to tell where an MCU character might pop up next. We’re not just thinking about movies anymore, as any of these plot points might come up in a Disney+ series at some point, though I think that’s unlikely.

If either of those stories were to be picked up on Disney+ it would be the Xialing one, in my opinion. But we won’t know for sure until Disney or Marvel confirm anything. Or I guess we could just ask Alfred Molina.

Shang-Chi 2 is almost guaranteed, mark my words.