Shang-Chi 2: Film’s Star, Simu Liu, Provides an Update on Films Production and Release

Shang-Chi Sequel Delayed Beyond Avengers

Simu Liu, who plays the titular character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, recently took to the social media platform Threads to share an update on the sequel’s release. Originally, the plan was for the Shang-Chi sequel to follow the Avengers movie, but due to various circumstances and the changing release dates, that timeline has been pushed back even further. It remains uncertain whether Liu is referring to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, scheduled for 2026, or Avengers: Secret Wars, set for 2027.

Liu expressed his hope for more concrete news to share soon but acknowledged the circumstances beyond his control that have caused the delay.

While details about the plot, title, and synopsis of Shang-Chi 2 are still under wraps, Liu previously hinted that the sequel would expand on the established world and ideally feature as much of the ensemble cast as possible. He mentioned the excitement of revisiting the world they had spent so much time developing and ideating. Liu assured fans that the sequel would deliver the amazing action that the first movie was celebrated for while also exploring new aspects of Shang-Chi’s character and the characters around him. He jokingly added that they would have to see if they could still afford Michelle Yeoh, who is in high demand and a queen of the industry.

The question of whether Shang-Chi will appear in Avengers 5, known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has also sparked curiosity among fans. With director Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi, set to direct the Avengers movie, there is speculation about Liu reprising his role. In a previous interview, Liu expressed his hope to be part of the Avengers movie but advised fans not to solely rely on his word.

Liu expressed his elation upon learning about Cretton’s involvement with Avengers, praising his ability to infuse humanity and relatable human stories even in the grand spectacle of a $150 million movie. Liu eagerly looks forward to collaborating with Cretton again and believes in his ability to make the Avengers film memorable and special.

As fans eagerly await more updates on the Shang-Chi sequel, they can continue to engage in discussions and share their thoughts on Simu Liu’s latest comments about Shang-Chi 2.