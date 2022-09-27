Shakira Ordered to Stand Trial in Spain Over Tax Fraud Case

Shakira is set to go to trial after a judge ruled that she allegedly committed tax fraud.

Shakira is alleging that she did not live in Spain during the years 2012 and 2014, owing to her residency status as a Colombian citizen.

To the disappointment of many fans, however, a representative for Shakira, 45, recently stated to Metro.co.uk that they will challenge her guilt, claiming that she has always followed the law.

However, a Spanish court ruled on Tuesday that the singer will now face trial, according to AFP.

The Colombian singer was sentenced to eight years in prison and a multi-million-dollar fine in July.

Shakira has returned to Twitter to refute the claims, stating she had legal residency in the Bahamas at the time and did not spend more than 183 days per year in Spain, which is required to be considered a tax resident.

A spokesperson for Shakira said in a statement: “Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer. She has faithfully followed the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.”

Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its citizens, has continued to violate her rights and pursue another baseless lawsuit.

‘Shakira maintains her confidence that the legal procedure will result in her innocence being established.’

After Shakira gave an interview discussing the legal issue, in which she stated her work commitments kept her from spending much time in the county, it came to light.

The pop star added to Elle magazine: ‘Second, even before they filed a lawsuit, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed.

‘Can you believe it? I’m the only one who benefits from that money, so as of now, I owe them nothing. Finally, one of the world’s four biggest tax accountancy companies, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, advised me that I was doing things correctly and openly from the start, which helped to boost my confidence.’

Despite the fact that 2016 has been difficult for Shakira due to her legal problems as well as her divorce from Pique, it has also been a fruitful year.

What is Shakira accused of?

In July 2021, Shakira was accused of six offences by prosecutors in Spain, including evading €14.5million (£13m) in tax. This was the first time that it was reported she might have to go to court after a judge ruled there were enough indications for the Colombian popstar to stand trial.

According to the complaint, the 45-year-old stopped paying taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013, and 2014 and used shell companies to hide control of assets between 2012 and 2014, with her name only appearing on forms in tax havens.

Shakira claims that she was only ‘sporadic’ in Spain during the years in question and her primary residence was actually the Bahamas.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, claim that Shakira was in fact residing in Barcelona after beginning a relationship with Gerard Piqué.

How much jail time is Shakira facing?

A Spanish prosecutor is asking that Shakira be fined more than €23million (£19.3million) and given a prison sentence of eight years.

What is Shakira’s response to the tax fraud allegations?

A representative for the star responded to the demands for a sentence by saying: “Shakira has always complied and obeyed the law, demonstrating exemplary behavior as a person and a taxpayer, and adhering to the advice of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a well-known and respected tax firm.”

Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two cases with its citizens, has once again violated her rights and filed yet another groundless claim.

‘Shakira is certain that her innocence will be demonstrated at the conclusion of the legal procedure.

In an interview with Elle in September of 2022, the singer spoke candidly about the case. According to her, she was too bogged down with work commitments from around the world to spend an extensive amount of time in one country.

In addition, the pop star told Elle magazine that she had paid everything that the company claimed she owed–even before they filed a lawsuit.

‘”Well, as of today I owe them nothing. Finally, one of the world’s four largest tax accounting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers, advised me that I was doing things correctly and openly from the start, so I felt confident about it.”‘

Emma, who is the girlfriend of footballer Gerard Piqué, has two kids with him: Milan and Sasha. The couple split in June after 11 years together; however, they share two children.

“I didn’t believe he was going to send me a text saying, ‘How are you?’,” she added. “But I’m sure that’s what it felt like: a bad dream where something horrible happens and the end is always feeling a little fuzzy and distant.”