Seven Celebrity March Madness Fans



Figure 1 It’s that time of year again

The NFL may be the biggest pro sports league in the country, and fans are currently gearing up for the NBA playoffs and the start of the baseball season. But there is one other tournament that really gets just about everybody excited – even if they don’t always follow the sport that closely throughout the regular season.

March Madness is now a sports event that transcends college basketball. Everyone from presidents to talkshow hosts spend hours working on their tournament bracket and preparing to bet on March Madness. It is an incredibly exciting month of college hoops and it is about to get underway for another year.

The UConn Huskies are the reigning champions and many neutrals will be predicting back-to-back titles. But many fans have their own favorites and will be cheering them on, no matter what the predictions are. That includes a number of celebrities who regard March Madness as one of the sporting events of the year.

Ashley Judd – Kentucky Wildcats

Judd may have been born in Los Angeles but she moved with her mother to Kentucky when she was just four and spent the majority of her childhood there. She later attended the University of Kentucky and that is obviously where her affection for the Wildcats was born.

She is regularly seen cheering from the stands at college hoops games and never misses the chance to get behind her team at March Madness. Although the Kentucky Wildcats are regular participants in the tournament, they haven’t won a championship since 2012. Could this year break that drought?

Jason Sudeikis – Kansas Jayhawks

Growing up in Overland Park, Kansas, it is no surprise that Jason Sudeikis is a big fan of all Kansas sports teams. But he does seem to favor the Jayhawks – especially when it comes to March Madness time. He actually attended college on a basketball scholarship, so hoops is definitely the game for this funnyman.

KU is a regular at the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, so Sudeikis can quite easily plan his busy schedule around catching his beloved Jayhawks. It’s only been two years since Kansas went all the way and won the championship – and another title is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Matthew McConaughey – Texas Longhorns

Football is the most popular sport at the University of Texas but the Longhorns basketball team has had some major success in the past and enjoyed something of a resurgence around the turn of the millennium. If they make it to March Madness this year, you can be sure that one Texan in particular will be taking notice of the games.

You can’t actually get much more Texan than Matthew McConaughey. Those Lone Star roots show through in just about everything he does. He’s a part owner of MLS side Austin FC but has also been a regular at college hoops games featuring his alma mater.

Seth Myers – Northwestern Wildcats

Last year saw only the second appearance of Northwestern at March Madness. But one super fan who made sure that he saw the Wildcats make it to the round of 32 is comedian and television host Seth Myers. He attended the university in his hometown of Evanston, Illinois in the mid-90s.

Myers has a strong connection with a number of Boston teams, as well as an affection for Pittsburgh sports thanks to his father’s roots. But when it comes to college sports, it is his alma mater, Northwestern, all the way. Whether it can go all the way at March Madness is another matter completely.

John Legend – Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have become something of a March Madness institution in recent years. But they have only been able to make it as far as the Final Four once since 2007 and John Legend, for one, would dearly like to see that record amended this year.

Legend actually attended the University of Pennsylvania but is a Springtown, Ohio native and likes nothing more than repping a team that plays its games under an hour from where he grew up. He may not live in the Buckeye State any more but he certainly gets behind the team whenever he can.

Figure 2 Get ready for a month of exciting college hoops

Selena Gomez – Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears don’t have much in the way of history when it comes to March Madness. But the 2021 championship run was one of the highlights of the year and Selena Gomez definitely celebrated the unlikely win. She hails from Grand Prairie, just north of Waco and is a proud American-Mexican (Texan).

In case you are wondering just how big a fan of the Bears Gomez is, she named her dog Baylor after the team and is regularly seen in public in university apparel. Baylor has made it back every year since that 2021 triumph but has not gotten further than the round of 32, so could possibly do with even more Gomez support.

Justin Timberlake – Memphis Tigers

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Justin Timberlake is a big fan of his hometown and is a part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA alongside his wife Jessica Biel. But his love of hoops extends to the college game as well, as his numerous appearances at Tigers games prove.

The singer is such a big fan of the Memphis Tigers that he elected to walk out to the team’s fight song instead of one of his own when he was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.