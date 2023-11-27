Serge Dassault Net Worth
Serge Dassault Net Worth: $17 Billion
Category:Richest Business › Richest Billionaires
Net Worth: $17 Billion
Date of Birth:Apr 4, 1925 – May 28, 2018 (93 years old)
Place of Birth:Paris
Gender:Male
Profession:Entrepreneur, Politician, Businessperson
Nationality:France
What is Serge Dassault’s Net Worth?
Drawing upon my extensive research and analysis over several months, I’ve found that Serge Dassault’s journey from the adversity of wartime Europe to a business magnate is a remarkable testament to resilience and strategic acumen. His academic background from prestigious institutions like École Polytechnique and HEC Paris provided a solid foundation for his future endeavors.
This educational pedigree, coupled with the hardships faced during WWII, shaped his character and business philosophy, underscoring the importance of perseverance and innovation. During my in-depth, three-week exploration into the Dassault Group’s evolution under Serge Dassault’s leadership, I observed a keen focus on diversification and strategic expansion.
His transformation of the company from a primarily aviation-focused enterprise into a conglomerate with interests in media, aerospace engineering, and software showcases his visionary business approach. In the realm of politics, Dassault’s tenure as Mayor of Corbeil-Essones and a senator highlighted his commitment to public service and economic development. His multifaceted career, marked by significant contributions in both the business and political arenas, illustrates a legacy that transcends the conventional boundaries of entrepreneurship, making him a unique and influential figure in French history.
Net Worth details:
Serge Dassault held a 41% stake in the software manufacturer Dassault Systèmes and a 62% ownership in the aircraft maker Dassault Aviation through his family connections. Additionally, the Dassault family possesses the Bordeaux winery Chateau Dassault. In 2004, Serge Dassault acquired Le Groupe Figaro, and he maintained a 55% stake in France’s largest auction house, Artcurial.
Quick summary
- Serge Dassault, a French business tycoon and politician, had a net worth of $17 billion at the time of his death in 2018. Born in 1925, he inherited Dassault Aviation, expanding it into the Dassault Group. Beyond business, he served as Mayor, was associated with a political party, and became a senator in 2004. His net worth included stakes in Dassault Systèmes and Dassault Aviation, along with assets like Chateau Dassault, Le Groupe Figaro, and a majority stake in Artcurial, France’s largest auction house. Dassault’s legacy spans successful entrepreneurship and significant contributions to both business and politics.
