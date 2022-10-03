Selena Gomez is Remaking Melanie Griffith’s 80’s Hit ‘Working Girl’

After Selena Gomez wrapped up season 2 of Only Murders in the Building at Hulu, she began work on her next project–a reboot of 1988’s Working Girl. According to Deadline, final negotiations are underway for Gomez to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. The only other detail known about the film at this time is that it will likely premiere on Hulu.

The plot revolves around the character of Melanie Griffith’s, “ambitious secretary who takes on her boss’ identity while the latter is laid up with a broken leg.” The film was a major success among audiences, earning over $100 million at the domestic box office.

Working Girl was also successful with film critics and earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Nominations for Griffith included Best Actress, and Supporting actress nominations were given to both Cusack and Weaver.

Working Girl received one Academy Award for Best Original Song, which was given to Carly Simon for the song “Let the River Run,” from the film’s soundtrack.

Gomez is both an actor and executive producer for Only Murders in the Building. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez as three strangers who live in the same apartment building in New York City. They find friendship in their shared love of true crime podcasts. After a neighbor of theirs is found dead, the trio suspects that the police are treating it as an open and shut case. They then set out to investigate on their own and use the opportunity to create their first true-crime podcast episode.

Soon, the three friends find that their bond is tested in ways that leave fans wondering what mysteries might be around the next corner.

Martin co-created and wrote Only Murders in the Building with John Hoffman, from a story idea by Martin. The show also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez, with Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appearing in recurring roles. In addition, musical icon Sting appeared in the first few episodes of Season 1 . Only Murders in the Building Season 2 debuted June 28th, with the finale coming on Aug 23rd. The season has already been renewed for a third go around.