See the First Image Shared of Will Smith Since the Oscars Slap

Will Smith has only been seen publicly once since he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March.

The Men in Black actor was left distraught following his life-changing outburst. He has chosen to step away from the public eye.

However, on Friday, Jada Pinkett-Smith gave fans a rare look at family life behind closed doors with a video celebrating the birthday of their son, Jaden, 24.

Jada posted a series of photos and videos of Will on Instagram to commemorate their son.

In one clip, he was seen embracing the rapper and actor in a loving moment. Another showed Will carrying Jaden on his shoulders in happy family times.

She captioned the post, “To the sunshine of my heart …Happy Birthday.”

Will hit Chris for making a joke about his wife’s hair loss months after a headline-making incident.

He later admitted he was wrong and said in a statement: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

He added: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Jada also talked about the situation on her talk show, Red Table Talk.

“About Oscar night,” she stated. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.

“With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”