Secret Invasion: Why Nick Fury Hasn’t Called The Avengers? Samuel L. Jackson Reveals the Answer

Secret Invasion: Why Nick Fury Didn’t Call the Avengers?

Samuel L. Jackson has revealed why Nick Fury hasn’t called the remaining Avengers in to deal with the Skrull threat in the new Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

In an interview with Marvel.com, Jackson said that Fury hasn’t brought the Avengers into the fold because humanity needs to learn to fend for itself. Even with the Marvel superhero team, Thanos still managed to wipe out half of all life in the universe. So, just blowing his magical conch to summon Captain America and Captain Marvel isn’t going to assure victory.

“We’ve got to reach a point where we don’t expect these guys to come and save us every time something goes wrong,” Jackson said. “This is one of those times, so it’s that kind of series where we try and solve things without being too superhuman but use the espionage angle as well as we can.”

Jackson also teased that the new tone of Secret Invasion is a bit darker and grittier than what fans are used to from Marvel Studios. However, he assured fans that Nick Fury will still be the same sarcastic and witty character that they know and love.

“Even the Nick Fury that’s not, you know, that dynamic and forceful Nick Fury [previously seen]. I come to work and laugh about the seriousness of what we’re doing, and say, ‘how serious do we want to be’ and go ahead and do that, or you know how Fury’s a smartass so there’s always sarcasm to be thrown in somewhere… I’ve been a part of 13 of these things, I know who Nick Fury is and what I want to do.”

Secret Invasion also stars Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21st.

