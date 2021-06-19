Secret Invasion: Former Game Of Thrones Actress Emilia Clarke Is Terrified To Spoil Her Secret Role!

Emilia Clarke is a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we still don’t know who she is! According to the former Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, she’s terrified to spoil her secret role!

Secret Invasion is a show that will have Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will reunite for the upcoming Disney+ series. They were both in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home!

Clarke obviously won’t be spilling the beans anytime soon, but she seems really excited to be a part of the MCU. “The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team… I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I’m going to say something, and they’ll get upset. But, I play a character that I’m super into everything about it.” Clarke said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Clarke also discussed it with ComicBook.com, where she said “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Manhunt, Condor) will be directing the short series! At only six episodes, we still don’t doubt that it will be amazing! Look at the cast! And Marvel’s track record.

So, Emilia Clarke is terrified to spoil her secret role but we kinda hope she does! Are you excited about Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments!

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022!