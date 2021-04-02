James Gunn gave us a Suicide Squad trailer last week, and I gotta say it looks… not bad. I know that’s not exactly the highest praise in the world but I hated the first Suicide Squad. The second one has me optimistic, if only because Jared Leto isn’t involved. The movie looks like a lot of fun. If anything, I know that at least Margot Robbie will kill it as Harley Quinn again. It’s unfortunate that there’s always this air of uncertainty surrounding DC movies, but that’s okay. James Gunn has directed some pretty incredible movies. Guardians Of The Galaxy anyone? If we’re lucky James Gunn will bring some of the magic from those films over to Suicide Squad. Just… with a bit more blood. Also, King Shark is a shark. At any rate, there’s already a second Suicide Squad trailer and you should check it out. Also, is anyone concerned about the number of bloody noses Harley seems to be getting in this film…?

The trailer debuted ahead of Godzilla Vs. Kong and gave fans a far better look at certain characters. A lot of the lesser-known characters were highlighted in this second trailer, which is probably a good move. It sort of reminds me of the marketing behind Guardians Of The Galaxy, where these unknown characters were addressed right away. John Cena’s character in particular, Peacemaker, seems like he’s going to be playing a big part in this film. We even get to see some kick-ass action scenes and it definitely gives us a better idea of what the final product will be like, I think.

“Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them. ”

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad is breaking out on HBO Max and in movie theatres (yeah right lol) on August 6th! Let us know what you thought of the trailer in the comments below! Are you glad there’s already a second Suicide Squad trailer?