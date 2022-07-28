Sebastian Stan Completely Unrecognizable in New Set Photos

Sebastian Stan appears to have changed dramatically since then, but it’s only for his most recent performance. Stan appeared unrecognizable on the set of his movie A Different Man, according to Entertainment Tonight. Stan is a long way from his regular self as a result of some significant prosthetic makeup.

Stan has been filming A Different Man in New York City. In photos, Stan can be seen with grooves and bumps on his face. It appears that one of his eyes is swollen shut.

Sebastian Stan is really coming for the Oscar next year for #ADifferentMan 🤯👑 The role of Edward is probably going to be his next career-best performance. #SebastianStan pic.twitter.com/GGEF5aKqUH — Rady🎈 (@theradrady) July 27, 2022

The Marvel actor changed his appearance to play a man named Edward. This man had surgery to change his face. After the surgery, he became interested in an actor in a stage production who looked like him before the surgery.

In addition to Stan, A Different Man stars Renate Reinsve, Neal Davidson, and Juney Smith. Stan not only appears in the film but also is one of its executive producers. The Pam & Tommy star previously shared a look at the production on Instagram in mid-July. He posed on a stoop alongside Reinsve and actor Adam Pearson, captioning the snap with, “F R I E N D S.”

Stan, who is known for changing his appearance for his roles, recently changed his appearance again. In an interview, he explained how this helps him with his acting. He said that it can be scary to become someone else, but that it helps him not to judge himself.

Stan recently transformed himself to look like Tommy Lee in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. He explained to Entertainment Tonight that it took two hours every day for hair and makeup to get into the role.

He said that he couldn’t have done it without the show’s hair and makeup team, “We had the very best hair and makeup team we could’ve asked for and they just killed it. They deserve whatever awards that are given. We couldn’t have done it without them.”