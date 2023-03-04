Season Finale of ‘The Last of Us’ May Cause a Rift in the Fandom, Warns Star Bella Ramsey

Embark on a perilous journey with Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, inspired by the renowned video game. Set in a post-pandemic world ravaged by an infectious disease that transforms humans into menacing creatures, explore this treacherous landscape as you strive to endure against dangerous forces. Along your path, gain allies and assist Ellie who might be humanity’s only hope for survival.

The Last of Us has captivated viewers with its impressive translation from video game to screen, remarkable acting and a gripping plot. Recently, Bella Ramsey‘s tease about the Season 1 finale promises an intense ending that will no doubt leave fans wanting more!

Brutal Penultimate Episode of The Last of Us

Recently, Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie in the series) chatted with Vogue UK about how tiring and violent it was to film the penultimate episode.

“It was… exhausting. But those were some of my favourite days on set. That sounds really masochistic, but it’s the scenes that break me that I love the most, in a way.”

Despite the grueling workdays, Ramsey stated that these were some of her most treasured days on set. When questioned about the finale, she claimed it would “massively” divide audiences.

“It’s going to divide people massively – massively.”

With the conclusion of the video game inspiring a television series, avid fans were quick to spark enthusiastic conversations regarding it. Joel embarks on an arduous mission in which he saves Ellie from Fireflies planning to use her immunity as a means to create a cure – however this heroic act results in him killing Marlene and several other Fireflies along the way.

Joel deceives Ellie, claiming that her immunity cannot create a cure, and they return home. The game ends with Ellie believing Joel’s lie, however subtle clues suggest she may be suspicious of what happened.

The finale of the movie caused heated debates between fans, who discussed Joel’s conduct and whether it was ethically acceptable. Several argued that his choice was self-oriented and would lead to catastrophic outcomes for future generations; on the contrary, some declared that love for Ellie superseded any larger cause.

While the television series has been loyal to its source material, certain clues hint that it might diverge in some aspects. Bella Ramsey’s statements regarding the finale further suggest this and could potentially spark intense debates amongst fans – especially if they remain consistent with the video game’s questionable conclusion.

The Impact of Divisive Finales on Fans

Controversial conclusions have become commonplace among beloved television shows. From Lost to Game of Thrones, many series finales have polarized viewers and resulted in intense reactions such as petitions, online campaigns, and even threats directed at the show’s creators. It is clear that these divisive endings are leaving an indelible mark on the fan world.

The Last of Us fan community is known for its passionate and sometimes heated debates. Even before the finale, many fans were expressing their ideas and predictions on social media platforms. And as the series approaches its conclusion, these conversations are sure to become even more electrifying!

Even though divisive conclusions can be dangerous, they often demonstrate the show’s power and staying ability. People give their time, energy, emotion, and money to a program that is meaningful to them – so it doesn’t automatically mean that viewers demand closure when a series ends. With this in mind, producers must choose wisely what kind of ending will leave an impression for years to come.