Scrubs Reunion Announced

“There are no more episodes of Scrubs because it was not renewed for a new season,” says production source. However, the cast is reuniting in an actual reunion special rather than for a fresh TV series. The cast of Scrubs, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller will all participate in the live panel at Austin’s ATX TV Festival. The USS North Dakota, which was previously expected to be a part of the 2020 event, was postponed and rescheduled as a result of COVID-19. The Scrubs reunion panel will be one of three reunions at the ATX TV Festival, with Parenthood and Justified having previously been announced, as well as other information to be announced later.

The Scrubs cast reunion that is only the actor talking and not more of Scrubs may be disappointing, but talks of something similar has happened in the past, so it can’t be entirely ruled out. Justified has already been confirmed for a comeback, so there’s still hope for Scrubs. On the long-running tv comedy, Fake Doctors, Real Friends— a rewatch podcast for which he hosts with Faison — Braff said that this is where the show gets its “energy.”

“We talk about that, because I point to Psych, who’s now made 2 successful films,” “I know it’s a long time,” James Braff said when asked about a potential reunion film during an episode with a guest in June 2020. “It’d be a lot of fun. I believe it would be an interesting experience for us all to do as a group. We just need Disney and Bill Lawrence to be on board, which I believe will happen. It’ll happen; the audience appears to demand it.”

“I’d be into it. I’d want to do it,” Chalke said, when asked if she’d want to star in a spin-off of “Psych.” “We’ve discussed it. I believe that everyone’s life is so chaotic, but we all talk about how fantastic it would be to perform something like the ‘Psych

Bill Lawrence, the creator of Scrubs, is one individual that is hesitant about the concept. “I’d do anything to work with not just this crew, but the entire cast,” Lawrence said at Vulture Festival in 2018. “It was the greatest time of my life… Reboots — not always – sometimes feel like a money grab. “