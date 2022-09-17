Scott Bakula Finally Reveals if He’s Returning for NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot

With less than a week until the series premiere, NCIS New Orleans star Scott Bakula has confirmed whether he will be appearing in the reboot of Quantum Leap.

“As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, ‘How could you do QL without Sam?’ (or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we’re about to find out,” Bakula wrote on Instagram Thursday evening. “Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me: I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it,”

Bakula said he has no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it. He noted that the pilot script was sent to him since it mentioned his character, Sam Beckett.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Bakula (@scottbakula)

“Though Quantum Leap has always been “near and dear to my heart,” Bakula stated, it was “a very difficult decision to pa**on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series.” In order for fans to rest secure in their

“The notion of anyone ‘leaping’ around in time and walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, is still a very appealing one,

In the new series, which is set 30 years after the original Quantum Leap ended, Ben Song (Raymond Lee) and a new team are investigating the machine Sam used to travel through time in order to understand its creator better. In the opening episode, Ben makes an unauthorized journey through time without telling anyone where he’s going, so his colleagues have to try and figure out his whereabouts. Addison (Caitlin Bassett) went with him on the leap but appears as nothing more than a hologram that only Ben can hear.

Although Bakula isn’t involved, the main cast does have a connection to the original series. Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson plays Herbert “Magic” Williams, a character Sam leaped into in a Season 3 episode. Williams is a career military man who hopes to track down Ben with the help of Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs Ziggy- an AI unit – and Jenn Chou (Marsa Lee), digital security’s head. Meanwhile, each episode will see Ben jumping into different lives to fix what went wrong; sort of like Quantum Leap but without Al Calavicci as his imaginary friend guiding him through time/space.

The new Quantum Leap will debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC; the original series is available to stream on Peacock. Martin Gero serves as executive producer alongside Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt; Universal Television produces the show in collaboration with I Have an Idea! Entertainment Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House productions.