Scooby-Doo And Courage The Cowardly Dog Team Up Trailer! Watch It Here!

Scooby-Doo is no stranger to crossovers! That dog has crossed over with the best and brightest. That includes the likes of Batman, the world’s greatest detective. Or maybe it’s really Mystery Inc. that should hold that title. Now he’s teaming up with Courage the Cowardly Dog! You can check out the trailer a little bit down below!

This time, everyone’s favorite Great Dane is teaming up with another fan-favorite dog! Courage The Cowardly Dog is coming back and teaming up with Scooby Dooby Do! Hopefully, he’s willing to share his Scooby snacks.

Here’s what you’ve really been waiting for though! The trailer for Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog!

It looks like the Mystery Inc. gang is headed to Nowhere! No, that’s not a joke that is where Courage The Cowardly Dog is from! It’s also a place that’s known for having a ton of supernatural events occurring. This is the perfect location for the Scooby gang to head to!

Here’s the official snyopsis for the film, which I’m sure you’re dying to read!

“Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge. Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They’ll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out? Try not to get scared. We double-dog dare you!”

Everyone knows who Scooby-Doo is but what about Courage? What are his qualifications? Well, he starred in his own television show from 1999-2002! Other than a CGI special in 2014, it’s been nothing but silence on the Courage front for a few years. That means Courage The Cowardly Dog fans must be ecstatic!

The film is coming to DVD and digital media on September 14, 2021.