Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Wants to Team Up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

Last night, we discovered some information on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will reprise their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool in Deadpool 3.

“I guess Wolverine is X-Men,” Elizabeth Olsen said. “It would be cool to work with a lot of those people form the X-Men franchise. I guess Fassbender is my dad in some world?” In some world, I guess Fassbender is my father?

Last played in Doctor Strange in the Marvel Universe of Madness, Olsen took on Professor Charles Xavier in a multiversal struggle this year.

Recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki writer Michael Waldron spoke out about what he believes is a significant problem with Marvel Studios’ use of the multiverse.

The danger is that you may take your focus too far, and that if you don’t make it personal as you expand bigger and wider, you might actually reduce the stakes.

In every aspect, it has a significant impact on the emotional center of the tale.

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”