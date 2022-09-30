‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife Months After Divorce

Just a few months after Kenan Thompson filed for divorce from Christina Evangeline, the latter is now dating Chris Redd, who used to be on Saturday Night Live.

According to TMZ, Redd and Evangeline “became official within the past year, and there was no overlap or cheating when it happened.” Although Thompson filed for Evangeline, his wife of 11 years, in May, the couple had been separated for a few years.

“We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings – he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” TMZ noted.

In 2003, Thompson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live and has remained there ever since. Meanwhile, last week, Redd announced that he would be departing from SNL after five seasons on the program.