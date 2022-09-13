Sara Holmes, Known as Hojusara, Beloved YouTube Personality, Dead at 31

On September 1st, Sara Holmes, an Australian YouTube star blogger popular for writing about her experience in South Korea, passed away at the age of 31 after a long battle with leukemia.

Upon returning to Brisbane, Australia after two years due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Holmes was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May. Her fiance Hyun announced her death on Sept. 5 through posts on her social media accounts. “Since goodbyes are sad, let’s say Bbyong instead. Bbyong,” Prior to this post on July 30th, the last post from Holmes’ Instagram page was made by Hyun announcing her death.

Hyun also shared a heart-wrenching 40-minute video on Holmes’ YouTube page, where she had over 350,000 subscribers. In the video, he included a message Holmes recorded for her fans just before her death. “If you’re listening to this, I love you all,” Holmes told her fans tearfully. “If you’re listening to this, I’m watching you all from the sky.”

“I wanted to make it to the end. I will be taking care of all of you. Every time you see something beautiful, that will be me. This is not the end,” Holmes’ message continued. “I’m still fighting. I am fighting. I wanted to spend more precious time with all of you. I wanted to send you all a message, but this came faster than I expected. I have made so many good friends. I guess I have used up all of my luck. I have no regrets. I wanted to spend more time with you, but I will be watching over you.” I wanted to send you a message, but this came sooner than anticipated. I’ve made a lot of great friends along the way. Since I ran out of luck, I guess that was my limit . There are no regrets for me since I wanted to spend more time with each of you.”

However, Holmes’ doctors told her she would only live for another week in August, Hyun said. However, against the odds, she held on and survived until September 1st. “She really was a kind person,” Hyun said tearfully. “In my whole life, it was the first time I had ever met such a kind person.”

Holmes and Hyun’s trip to Australia began at a friend’s home in Sydney. She had never experienced back pains before then. She was driven to an emergency room in Brisbane after visiting her parents for the first time. She was told her heart was healthy, she just had muscular discomfort, and she could return home to rest. On leaving the hospital, she fainted. She was taken to another facility by ambulance where she received a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia, according on The Daily Mail.

In her video announcement of her diagnosis, Holmes said that she was shocked by the news because she always lived a healthy lifestyle. “Whatever you do, even if you live healthily, you can just get it for no reason,” she said in a May 14 video. “Actually, only 1,000 people are diagnosed with it a year in Australia. So it turns out I’m one of those people this year. I can only laugh. Honestly, I’ve already cried a lot, so if you don’t laugh, you just cry more. Right?”

According to the American Cancer Society, acute myeloid leukemia starts in bone marrow and can quickly spread to blood. “It can sometimes spread to other parts of the body including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles,” the ACS notes Each year, about 20,050 new cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) are diagnosed. This type of cancer mostly affects adults and develops from cells that would turn into white blood cells (other than lymphocytes). Cancer is rare, with only about 1% of all cases being AML.