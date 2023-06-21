Samuel L. Jackson Supports Co-Star Brie Larson Against Toxic Marvel Fans

Samuel L. Jackson Defends Brie Larson After Captain Marvel Review Bombing

Samuel L. Jackson has come to the defense of his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Brie Larson after Captain Marvel was review-bombed on both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

In an interview with Variety, Jackson said that the “incel dudes” who targeted Larson with their negative reviews are “not going to stop her” from continuing to appear in the MCU.

“She’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her,” Jackson said. “These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Jackson and Larson have appeared together in several films, including Kong: Skull Island, Captain Marvel, and Unicorn Store. They will next appear together in The Marvels, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

Jackson also praised Larson for her dedication to her craft. “She’s made a distinct transformation that I don’t think a lot of people would be willing to do,” Jackson said. “It’s a huge commitment to do stuff like that.”

Jackson’s comments come as the MCU continues to face criticism from some fans who believe that the franchise is becoming too “woke.” However, Jackson has said that he is not concerned about the criticism.

“I don’t give a damn what they say,” Jackson said. “I’m just here to make movies.”

About Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is a six-episode limited series that will premiere on Disney+ on June 21st. The series follows Nick Fury as he investigates a Skrull invasion that has infiltrated the highest levels of power on Earth.

In addition to Jackson, Secret Invasion stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The series is directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.