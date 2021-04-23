The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: [SPOILER] Is Finally Captain America

The series finale for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was absolutely insane! We finally saw Sam Wilson suit up and take the mantle of Captain America. Not only that but he’s the first flying Captain America, too! We all knew this was coming, we’ve known it since Steve handed the shield to Sam in Endgame. Now we’ve finally seen it happen. Sam suits up and kicks some serious ass as the new Captain America! He makes an impression too, thankfully, on Isaiah and proves that a black man can be Cap. Best of all, though, is that he inspires the GRC to reconsider their plans. Not a bad first outing as Cap, if you ask me.

As you can imagine, inheriting the Shield for Sam Wilson was a rather emotional moment. He debuted as the Falcon in Captain America: Winter Soldier. That was all the way back in 2014. “I’ve been in the business for 20 years and I’ve been fortunate to do some amazing stuff and work with amazing people. For me, to be a Black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of Black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment but also in my life. It’s been extremely emotional. Look, my grandfather was a sharecropper, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of history and pain and triumph and joy that comes along with me being Captain America.”

The finale of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is this Friday on Disney+! You should check it out if only to see Sam Wilson inherit the shield! The world has a new Cap, and I think we’re ready to greet him with open arms!

Why don’t you let us know what you think of our new Cap in the comments below!?