Sam Westmoreland, a Beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs Football player, Passed Away at the Age of 19.

Sam Westmoreland, a football player for Mississippi State University, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, the school announced. He was 19 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and no additional details have been given by the school.

“One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students—and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland’s death,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. “My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches, and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time.”

Westmoreland, a freshman offensive lineman from Tupelo, Mississippi, played high school football at Tupelo High School. He was named to the 2022 Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game but had not suited up for the Bulldogs this season.

“Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.” said Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. “The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,”

“Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam.” Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said. “We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland,”

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers also paid tribute to Westmoreland. “RIP Sam. It’s okay to not be okay and we can always do more no matter what is going on,” Rogers wrote on Twitter. “Hail State forever brother. Til we meet again 78.” Mississippi State, ranked No. 24 in the country, will take on No. 6 Alabama Saturday.