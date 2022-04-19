Sam Raimi ‘Doctor Strange’ Backstory Brush Up

Sam Raimi may be a lifelong comic book enthusiast who went on to direct the Spider-Man trilogy before returning as director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Scott Derrickson left, but that doesn’t imply he’s familiar with Marvel Studios’ cinematic history.

In reality, the director noted that he had only seen four or five of the franchise’s 27 installments before taking charge of Benedict Cumberbatch’s solo sequel, necessitating a cram course in mythology. After all, Multiverse of Madness is linked to both WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as the conclusion of Phase Four.

According to director Sam Raimi, he had to brush up on the backstory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order to get into the right mindset for preparing Dr. Strange 2 ahead of its release in just a few weeks.

“A great job for all to have is to describe the impossible because it really, it puts demands on you as an artist. What could it be like, something I’ve never seen before, heard before, touched before? How can I describe it to the medium of film? At the same time, I had to become aware of the Avengers lore and where the whole Marvel universe was, where Wong’s character was and what the state of the universe was after Thanos.”

That’s a lot to grasp, and it doesn’t even consider the numerous cameos from various realities that we’re all anticipating. However, based on what we’ve seen thus far, there is a lot of optimism that Doctor Strange will succeed in the Multiverse of Madness.