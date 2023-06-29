Salma Hayek Steams it Up in Only a Towel in Sauna Photos for World Wellbeing Week

Salma Hayek Shares Wellness Advice with Fans and a Steamy Photo

Celebrity actress Salma Hayek recently took to social media to provide her fans with some valuable wellness tips. In a series of photos, the “Eternals” star can be seen relaxing in a sauna, strategically covering herself with towels.

Hayek captioned the photos with a message about embracing the healing power of the sauna and using it to alleviate stress during World Wellbeing Week. She also shared a Spanish translation of the message, highlighting the importance of this practice.

The snapshot showcases Hayek’s toned physique as she lies on the sauna bench, with wet hair and closed eyes, exuding a sense of tranquility. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with admiration for the 56-year-old “Black Mirror” actress.

The positive feedback included comments like, “No need to turn on the heat in the sauna. You did that when you walked in,” and “how to break the internet.” Many users expressed their appreciation through a series of fire emojis instead of using words.

Earlier this year, Hayek posted pictures of herself in a yellow bikini on a boat, explaining to her followers that she finds renewal by connecting with the ocean. Comedian Nia Vardalos playfully referred to the ocean as the “fountain of youth” in response to Hayek’s youthful appearance.

In recent news, Hayek appeared in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” alongside Channing Tatum and also made an appearance in the sixth season of the popular series “Black Mirror.” Hayek initially had reservations about her role in the show, fearing that the intense and provocative scenes would be met with criticism. However, she eventually embraced the opportunity and enjoyed exploring different aspects of her own public image through the character.

Despite her initial concerns about potential backlash, Hayek found the experience to be both absurd and enjoyable. She described it as a unique chance to delve into the perceptions and stereotypes people hold about her while also indulging in self-deprecating humor.

Salma Hayek continues to inspire and entertain her fans with her commitment to wellness and her versatile acting career.