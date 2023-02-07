Salma Hayek Credits Adam Sandler for Helping Her Move on from ‘Sexy’ Roles

In a recent interview, Salma Hayek Pinault opened up about the typecasting she experienced in Hollywood because of her attractive appearance.

Hayek Pinault, who recently declared her desire to use her full married name, recalled that the first comedic role she ever nabbed was opposite Adam Sandler in 2010’s “Grown Ups.”

“I was typecast for a long time,” Hayek Pinault told GQ Hype. “My entire life I wanted to do comedy, and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy, but I was in my forties! They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humor.'”

“Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s,” she added.

At the time, the “Wild Wild West” actress shared she was displeased; however, they also remarked her career would have already been over by this stage.

“I was sad at the time, but now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired — that the last 20 years I would have been out of business,” Hayek Pinault said. “So I’m not sad, I’m not angry; I’m laughing.”

The actress also recollected the incident when Harvey Weinstein made sexual advances towards her during filming of “Frida”.

“He told me that the only thing I had going for me was my sex appeal and that there was none of that in this movie,” Hayek Pinault claimed.

Despite Weinstein’s struggle to quash the film, she successfully earned an Academy Award for her performance as Frida Kahlo. Nonetheless, unfortunately nothing really changed.

“When I was nominated for an Oscar the types of roles that people offered me did not change at all,” she says. “I really struggled and I thought that was going to change, but no.”

Hayek Pinault now says she doesn’t “care” if she’s only appreciated for her “sexuality.”

“I’m at a place in my life where I don’t think my sexuality is the only thing that’s appreciated anymore,” she told the outlet. “But if it was, I wouldn’t care, because I’ve built enough respect around me from the people that really matter that I feel seen beyond that.”

Channing Tatum’s on-screen counterpart in the highly anticipated film “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is none other than the talented actress.

Hayek Pinault recently confided to “Entertainment Tonight” about the difficulty of her role in a candid interview.

“It’s very physically challenging,” she said of her dancing scene with Tatum. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

During the interview, Hayek said that she plays “a strong woman” who is surrounded by men.

“You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked, dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around,” she added.