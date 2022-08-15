Sad New Details on Country Star’s Death Revealed in Naomi Judd’s Family Lawsuit

Heartbreaking details about the end of country legend Naomi Judd’s life have been revealed. This happened as part of a court petition by her family. According to The Tennessean, The Judd Family has asked for documents related to the singer’s death to be sealed. This would include video and audio from right after Judd’s death that could cause “significant trauma and irreparable harm” to her kids, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, and her husband, Larry Strickland.

The family is also trying to get all of the investigative and medical materials that have been kept confidential. They need these materials to help them because local law enforcement records are released to the public in Tennessee. The police try to keep these records from being released to the media and other people during the investigation, but once it is over, these records are released without any exemptions.

The Tennessean reports that it and other outlets have already requested the records. This is typical procedure. However, The Judd Family has filed a lawsuit to keep this information secret.

The family says that the records should remain sealed because they are private and incredibly sensitive. They don’t want people to remember Naomi Judd for how she died, but for how she lived.

The petition itself already reveals some sad details that support the request to keep the information sealed. According to The Tennessean, Ashley Judd was the person who found her mother, still alive, and she stayed with her for the 30 minutes it required for emergency services to arrive.

Judd also said that she was not informed that she was being recorded during interviews with the police and that she was unaware those recordings would be available to the public and media. Judd’s mother, Naomi Judd, died just one day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside her daughter Wynonna.

At first, the family didn’t share specific details about their mother’s death. They just said that she died from “mental illness.” But it was later confirmed that she committed suicide. In order to combat the false information about their mother that was being circulated, the family had to share a message.

“Our family continues to grieve together privately, in unity and community, recognizing our mother’s beauty and talents as a gift to the world,” the statement reads. “There has been misinformation circulated as we continue to mourn and we lament that. We ask news organizations only to cover facts. And as we recognize other families struggling as a loved one faces mental health crises, we encourage them to seek help through NAMI: The National Alliance on Mental Illness available 24 hours a day at 800-950-6264.”

