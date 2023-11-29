Sabrina Carpenter Net Worth: $5.2 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Singers

Net Worth: $5.2 Million

Date of Birth:May 11, 1999 (24 years old)

Place of Birth:Bucks County

Gender:Female

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth?

My expertise in analyzing the financial trajectories of artists in the entertainment industry reveals that Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth of $5.2 million is a testament to her multifaceted talents as a singer, songwriter, and actress. Over several weeks, I examined Carpenter’s career, noting her rise to prominence and the various achievements that have contributed to her financial success.

Carpenter’s breakout role as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series “Girl Meets World” played a significant part in establishing her career. This role, scrutinized over days, highlights her acting abilities and her appeal to a broad audience. Her performances in films like “Horns,” “Adventures in Babysitting,” and “The Hate U Give” further demonstrate her versatility as an actress across different genres.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born in 1999 in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Sabrina Carpenter is the youngest of four siblings, including older sisters Sarah, Shannon, and half-sister Cayla. Growing up, Carpenter received homeschooling, and her early passion for music led her to start sharing singing videos on YouTube at the age of 10. In 2010, she participated in a singing contest organized by Miley Cyrus, securing the third position.

Carpenter expanded her artistic endeavors by venturing into acting, making her debut in 2011 on the NBC series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Her first role portrayed a young rape victim, showcasing her ability to tackle serious and challenging subjects. Concurrently, she showcased her musical talent on an international platform, performing at China’s Hunan Broadcasting System during the Gold Mango Audience festival. Her rendition of Etta James’ classic “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” garnered attention and showcased her versatility.

Following her initial success, Carpenter secured a recurring role on the Fox sitcom “The Goodwin Games.” Additionally, she played roles in the pilot episodes of two prominent shows: Disney Channel’s “Gulliver Quinn” and ABC’s “The Unprofessional.” Carpenter’s foray into acting complemented her thriving music career, establishing her as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry.

Breakthrough and Television Career

Having lent her voice to the animated series “Sofia the First” and making appearances in episodes of “Orange is the New Black” and “Austin & Ally,” Carpenter achieved a breakthrough with her role as Maya Hart in the comedy series “Girl Meets World.” A spinoff of ABC’s popular 90s show “Boy Meets World,” this Disney Channel series ran from 2014 to 2017. During this time, Carpenter also took on the lead role in the Disney Channel television movie “Adventures in Babysitting,” a modern remake of the 1987 film bearing the same title. Continuing her involvement in animated series, from 2016 to 2019, she voiced the main character, Melissa Chase, in “Milo Murphy’s Law,” featuring “Weird Al” Yankovic as the title character.

Expanding her television repertoire, Carpenter can be credited for her roles in the Argentine-Mexican telenovela “Soy Luna,” the children’s series “Mickey and the Roadster Racers,” and the musical comedy web series “Royalties.”

Film Career

Carpenter made her debut on the silver screen with the 2012 comedy film “Noobz.” Subsequently, she secured a minor role in the horror comedy “Horns,” alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Juno Temple. In 2018, Carpenter took on a supporting role in “The Hate U Give,” adapted from Angie Thomas’s young adult novel. This paved the way for her first leading role in “The Short History of the Long Road,” a film depicting the journey of Nola, a teenager leading a nomadic life with her father. Carpenter’s filmography also boasts credits in various genres, including the teen romcom “Tall Girl,” the dance musical comedy “Work It,” the biographical drama “Clouds,” and the comedy thriller “Emergency.” Throughout her cinematic journey, Carpenter has showcased her versatility and talent in a range of roles.

Music Career

In 2014, Carpenter inked a five-record agreement with Hollywood Records. Subsequently, she unveiled her inaugural single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” making its debut on Radio Disney. This track later became the eponymous title of her debut EP later in the same year. The subsequent year, 2015, witnessed the release of Carpenter’s debut album, “Eyes Wide Open,” heralded by the single “We’ll Be the Stars.” In the following year, Carpenter dropped the singles “Smoke and Fire” and “On Purpose.” The latter served as the lead single for her second album, “Evolution.” Moving into 2018, Carpenter unleashed the singles “Alien,” featuring Jonas Blue, and “Almost Love,” both of which found a place in her third album, “Singular: Act I.” The second part of the album, “Singular: Act II,” graced the music scene in 2019, boasting singles like “Pushing 20,” “Exhale,” and “In My Bed.” Notably, in 2021, Carpenter secured her maiden entry into the Billboard Hot 100 with the single “Skin,” debuting at number 48.

Expanding beyond her personal discography, Carpenter lent her vocal prowess to various collaborative projects. In 2013, she rendered the track “Smile” for the album “Disney Fairies: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust.” The subsequent year, Carpenter delivered the song “Stand Out” in the Disney Channel television movie “How to Build a Better Boy.” In 2017, she recorded the theme song for the family series “Andi Mack.” The same year witnessed Carpenter’s collaboration with the Vamps and Mike Perry on the single “Hands,” her feature on the Lost Kings’ single “First Love,” and her rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” on Lindsey Stirling’s festive album “Warmer in the Winter.” Notably, she contributed the song “Let Me Move You” to the film “Work It,” in which she also played a starring role.

Musical Influences

In shaping her musical identity, Carpenter acknowledges the profound influence of several artists, including Adele, Rihanna, and Christina Aguilera. Her creative spirit has also been ignited by the timeless sounds of Etta James, Whitney Houston, and Taylor Swift, each contributing to the unique tapestry of her musical expression.

Stage Career

Apart from her various other endeavors, Carpenter has also been making significant strides in the realm of stage performances. In December 2015, she took on the role of Wendy in the Pasadena Playhouse production of “Peter Pan and Tinker Bell: A Pirate’s Christmas.” Subsequently, in March 2020, Carpenter marked her Broadway debut by portraying Cady Heron in “Mean Girls.” Unfortunately, her Broadway journey was cut short due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

