Ryan Seacrest is the New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host, Takes Pat Sajak’s Spot

Ryan Seacrest to Take Over as Host of “Wheel of Fortune”

The popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” has made an exciting announcement on Twitter. Starting in 2024, Ryan Seacrest will be taking the stage as the new host of the show, replacing the legendary Pat Sajak. The official tweet from “Wheel of Fortune” read, “It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We’re so excited – Welcome Ryan!”

Expressing his gratitude and humility, Seacrest stated in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited – Welcome Ryan! pic.twitter.com/TG5666m2Xc — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 27, 2023

Seacrest further praised Pat Sajak, saying, “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

The appointment of Ryan Seacrest as the new host comes shortly after Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement. Seacrest, known for his previous hosting roles on shows like “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” and “American Idol,” expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity. He mentioned that this hosting gig is a “full circle moment” for him, revealing that he previously hosted a game show called “Click” for Merv Griffin 25 years ago. Seacrest expressed gratitude to Sony for the chance to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel alongside the great Vanna White.

It’s worth noting that Ryan Seacrest has had a successful career not only as a host but also as a producer, working behind the scenes on some of the biggest television shows. With an estimated net worth of around $450 million, he has become a household name in the entertainment industry.

As fans speculated about Pat Sajak’s replacement, many thought his daughter, Maggie Sajak, would take over the hosting duties. However, it was ultimately Ryan Seacrest who secured the role.

Since its premiere in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford, “Wheel of Fortune” has been a beloved game show. Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been the iconic hosts for over 40 years, entertaining audiences and making the show a success. With Ryan Seacrest set to bring his own charm and hosting expertise to the table, fans can look forward to a new era of “Wheel of Fortune” in 2024.