In the Marvel/Fox acquisition, Ryan Reynolds said he’d be part of the Star Wars franchise should the opportunity arise. However, while he would consider entering the franchise if the chance arose, he has not given it much thought until now (maybe implying noone has approached him about it up to this point). Given the subject of his new movie The Adam Project, it’s likely Reynolds will be compared to a number of family-friendly sci-fi classics. E.T. and Flight of the Navigator were in the pilot, and there’s even a joke about Star Wars in the film (that’s something to share with your younger self now that is).

Of course, there are more possibilities than ever before to link up with the Star Wars crew, given that there isn’t a single week throughout the year that doesn’t have an episode of a Disney+ TV series. The world, while perhaps a bit slower since the release of Theatrical editions has slowed down, is as busy and thrilling as ever.

“That would be a real hard thing to say no to, but honestly – I’m not making this up – it’s not something I’ve ever thought of,” Reynolds told Variety.

Mark Ruffalo, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon co-star in the film, which also features Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell.

In the film, Ruffalo plays an adult scientist who goes back in time to seek assistance from his 13-year-old self (played by Scobell) as they work together to find their deceased father (Ruffalo) in order to restore the future. His character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son in. Keener is set to play the film’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from him, with Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The film is being produced by Shawn Levy, the creator of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things and Free Guy, who will also direct Reynolds in the forthcoming pic.

According to Deadline, both Reynolds and Ruffalo will return for future Marvel Cinematic Universe installments. It was just announced that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, with new writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. It was also recently confirmed that Ruffalo would be returning to play Bruce Banner/Hulk in Disney+’s She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany.

On March 11, Netflix releases The Adam Project.