Ryan Reynolds Gets Replaced as the Official Ryan of Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds has also found success as a businessman and advertising tycoon, fronting several of his own companies–most notably, his alcohol brand Aviation Gin.

On Monday, it turned out not to be the case in a very amusing way, as Aviation Gin launched a new commercial featuring Ryan Reynolds instead of Reynolds.

Aviation Gin has released a new commercial featuring Patrick Fitzpatrick and Ryan Reynolds. In the ad, Fitzpatrick touts Aviation as the official gin of the NFL to the dismay of Reynolds, who still appears in the commercial via voiceover.

The commercial, and even Reynolds’s announcement of it, seem to mock Fitzpatrick’s recent turmoil with Tom Brady, after which he called him out during a recent podcast appearance.

So happy to have this motherfucker as our spokesman. @AviationGin pic.twitter.com/Y80neZC8aa — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 3, 2022

This commercial is just one of several examples of Reynolds’ commercials taking creative and meta leaps, including (but not limited to) casting actress Monica Ruiz shortly after she appeared in a perplexing Peloton ad, bringing Rick Moranis out of retirement, and even producing a spot with Kids in the Hall actor Dave Foley in six hours.

“We’re really risk-averse,” Reynolds added of his Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin initiatives. So, they believe that we like to shoot from the hip since we move quickly and make snap judgments. But, we really think this stuff through We really find our guard rails In the same way I write Deadpool “So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff. But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that. I want to find that sweet spot where everyone feels somewhat understood.”

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” Reynolds continued. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section!