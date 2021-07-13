Ryan Reynolds Deadpool Makes First Appearance In MCU! For Real!

There has been some mystery surrounding when and how Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Well, it turns out it was a lot earlier than we expected, and he even made a friend! Korg! No, don’t leave, we’re 100% serious! We’ll even show you the clip down below!

Let’s set the stage a little first, though. Ryan Reynolds has a new film coming out this August, Free Guy. You’ve probably all seen trailers for it, and in it, Reynolds place a video game NPC who seems to develop a sense of self. The movie looks genuinely funny and also features Taika Waititi as the villain. Waititi plays Korg in the Thor and Avengers films. He also directed Thor: Ragnarok.

Well, there was a reaction video put out by Ryan Reynolds while in character as Deadpool. It also features Taika Waititi‘s Korg, and the two react to the Free Guy trailer, and the entire thing is just absolutely beautiful.

The video was posted on Tuesday, July 13 and has already racked up almost half a million views! Reynolds posted it with the description “Two members of the MCYouTube react to the upcoming film #FreeGuy featuring Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi. Free Guy. In theaters and definitely NOT streaming on August 13th.”

Check out the video below, it’s amazing.

Fans will be more excited than ever for Deadpool 3 after this, wondering when the film will show up. We know it’s coming we just still have no idea when or how. After all, so far, Deadpool is the only character that seems to have been carried over from the FOX films.

We know Quicksilver certainly wasn’t. Too soon?

We knew the film is being worked on at least, since Kevin Feige said so himself when he talked with Collider previously. Check out his exact comment below. We’d also like to note that Deadpool is the only character in the MCU who will have an R-rated flick. So far, anyway.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now. It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Want to hear something even crazier than that? With the recent teases, maybe we’ll actually get a Wolverine/Deadpool movie! Hugh Jackman seemed to be teasing himself returning to the character, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool will hopefully join the MCU soon. We’re sick of waiting!