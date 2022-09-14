Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Share Their Colon Screening Videos

That’s what Lead from Behind is all about, according to a new video for the colon cancer screening campaign Lead from Behind, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The pair talks about a bet around McElhenney learning Welsh in honor of his team, Wrexham AFC, in the new spot. If he succeeded, Reynolds would share a video of his colonoscopy; if he didn’t, McElhenney would. The goal was to remind viewers that the age for screening has dropped from 50 to 45 throughout their birthday this year.

It didn’t matter who won the bet because both of them have their doctors remove little polyps during the procedure, underlining the fact that colon cancer is a “preventable” disease.

“Ryan and I both turned 45 this year and this is just a rite of passage—and a great one because it can literally save your life,” said Kravitz. ” added McElhenney. ”

Brooks Bell, a tech entrepreneur and colon cancer survivor, set up Lead From Behind with the help of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, which is the world’s largest colon cancer charity.

Reynold’s agency, Maximum Effort, created the initiative in partnership with Chrysi Phialithes–a brand marketer and former chief digital officer of (Red).