Russell Crowe’s Heart was Shattered When his Puppy Hit by a Truck

This week, Russell Crowe tragically shared that his 16-month old puppy had passed away in his arms after being struck by a truck.

On his Twitter feed, “Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe shared a heartwarming story and closeup of Louis the Papillion. Just 16 months old, this pup is small yet courageous — he has stolen Russell’s heart!

“Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my fathers passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him.”

Crowe recently shared with the Australian radio show “Kyle & Jackie O” that recovering from Louis’ death will be a long process.

“He was such a beautiful little pup, and he kind of wrapped us around him and we shaped our lives around him. So that’s going to take a little time to get past.”

In December of last year, Crowe shared an image on social media that showcased the couple in matching polo shirts.

Crowe lost his 85-year-old father John March 30, 2021.

“I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness,” he wrote on Twitter. “My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.

“I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything.”