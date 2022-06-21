Rumors About Millie Bobby Brown Playing a Major Role In “Star Wars” Have Divided Fans.

With her own production company that has already produced a hit Netflix franchise, Millie Bobby Brown will no doubt be receiving offers on a daily basis. However, the most recent spate of Millie Bobby Brown rumors hasn’t been met with universal enthusiasm from Star Wars fans.

With paydays in the tens of millions being mentioned, rumors have been circulating for a few days now suggesting that the Stranger Things actor is wanted for a major part in a far-off galaxy, with payments in the tens of millions. Of course, we must emphasize that none of this has been confirmed or verified as of yet, but that hasn’t stopped Star Wars supporters from weighing in with their two cents on the matter.

Millie Bobby brown in STAR WARS?!?! Sign me the fuck up — BAUST (@baust99) June 21, 2022

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/gGfLKJvqu6 — lily (@jeanpeterfel) June 18, 2022

https://t.co/IuQctzX3G0 Oh Hell NO! If KK thinks this is a good idea then it must be a bad idea. — Ciaran Red O Keeffe (@Ciaranredokeefe) June 19, 2022

it is absolutely vital that i see millie bobby brown in star wars. VITAL I SAY — bee / parker ⚡️ (@sadeyesharrow) June 18, 2022

i need millie bobby brown to get that 12 million dollar star wars bag pic.twitter.com/naYXrxZsAe — cami (@elfaoulysknight) June 19, 2022

Let’s assume for a moment that the scuttlebutt is completely accurate, and consider where Brown might show up if she were to join the Star Wars universe. Given that the series is set to focus on a group of teenage heroes with strong Amblin ties, Jon Watts’ Skeleton Crew would be an obvious choice, but she’s already done the whole Spielbergian shtick with Stranger Things.

Taika Waititi is developing a project, and the Academy Award winner has shown his ability to work with younger actors time and again, so that’s another (hypothetical) possibility. We’ll just have to wait and see how this one plays out, as well as what the response will be if it does become a reality.