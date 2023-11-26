Roscoe Dash Net Worth
Published on November 26th, 2023 | Updated on November 26th, 2023 | By FanFest
Roscoe Dash Net Worth: $5 Million
Category:Richest Celebrities › Rappers
Net Worth:$5 Million
Date of Birth:Apr 2, 1990 (33 years old)
Place of Birth:Little Rock
Gender:Male
Profession:Singer, Rapper
Nationality:United States of America
Roscoe Dash New Worth:
Quick summary
- The article provides a snapshot of Roscoe Dash’s net worth, estimated at $5 million. It covers his background, early involvement in hip-hop, and key career moments, including his signing with LA da Boomman and a controversy over song credit with Travis Porter.
Micajah McGregor, Editor in Chief of FanFest.com and renowned entertainment journalist, graduated from USC with a focus on Journalism and Film Studies. With an MBA from The Wharton School, he began his career at “PopCulture Pulse” and has been instrumental in shaping FanFest into a prime entertainment news source. Known for his financial analysis of celebrity net worths, Micajah received the ‘Digital Editor of the Year’ award in 2018. He’s also an active blogger, sharing his passion for superhero films and ’90s TV. Contact him at [email protected] for engaging entertainment insights.