Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Is Trending Again Because People Love It!

Rogue One: A Star Wars story ended up surprising Star Wars fans with just how great a movie it actually was. It was certainly one of the best and that moment with Vader at the end is just… beautiful. It was a gripping, emotional story and now Rogue One: A Star Wars story is trending again! Why? Well, because people love the freaking movie, that’s why!

Rogue One had rave reviews when it first came out, and to this day people enjoy it! In fact, people enjoy it even more than the newest trilogy of Star Wars films. It is a shame the same can’t be said for Solo.

Rogue One has an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 86% from audiences. The film also made more than a billion dollars worldwide, which puts it up there which huge films like The Avengers films!

Every few months it seems Rogue One starts trending again, and it’s not because there’s any news or anything… it’s literally just because of passionate fans. How freaking cool is that, right?

Every few months it seems Rogue One starts trending again, and it's not because there's any news or anything… it's literally just because of passionate fans. How freaking cool is that, right?

Rogue One gave us the greatest Star Wars space battle pic.twitter.com/fW6I4jQcFp — Star Wars Fan 327 (@StarWarsFan_327) August 10, 2021

ROGUE ONE is one of the greatest Star Wars movies of all time 💯 pic.twitter.com/8UwaZ5bfR0 — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) August 10, 2021

Rogue One never felt ‘gritty’ in the faux-mature way it’s generally employed but it’s always felt ‘adult’ to me in terms of the experience it’s trying to relate, i.e.- good, idealistic people broken by experience and have to find their way back to the people they once were — Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) August 10, 2021

Unfortunately, we probably won’t be seeing many of these characters again. At least, not after the events of Rogue One. Most of the cast was killed at the end of the film, sacrificing themselves to help the rebels.

One character though, will be showing up in a prequel. When Star Wars: Andor airs we’ll finally get a chance to see Diego Luna’s pilot once again! And even the actress behind Jyn Erso has said she would be willing to return. It’s just about finding a good time to slot her in.

Rogue One: A Star Wars story is trending again, and I think I’m going to watch it again.