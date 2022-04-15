Rocky: Sylvester Stallone Explains Why the Movie Wouldn’t Get Made Today

Sylvester Stallone is known for speaking his mind, and in an interview with The Daily Mail, he explained why he doesn’t believe that Rocky could be produced today. Stallone acted, wrote, and directed the 1976 classic, which helped him from obscurity to megastardom while also bringing him a Best Picture Academy Award.

When asked for career advice to rising stars on The Dave Rubenstein Program, Stallone said that he’d advise them to stop investing in motion pictures and focus on streaming instead of the era in which films like Rocky were produced.

“The entrepreneurial, grabbing life by the seat of the pants, going by your gut instinct is over. For example, Rocky would never be made today, this never would have happened. It’s over. Godfather wouldn’t be made today.”

Rubenstein asked Stallone if the industry had changed permanently:

“I don’t think it’s ever going to have the golden era that it’s had. The audience, and the demographic are different. They’re now watching films on iPhones, so it’s not as if the theater has become this habitual shrine to coming attractions. It’s now streaming shows. I’m going to do one very very soon called The King of Tulsa – and it just allows you to breathe a character, to breathe out – to take ten weeks to film. On a film, you have maybe 95 minutes, 110 minutes and it’s all a crapshoot. With films you have a James Bond film – 300m dollars – you have one opening weekend.”

Stallone is talking about his forthcoming Paramount Plus project, in which he will play New York mob capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years behind bars, Manfredi is released to find that his boss has ordered him to Tulsa to start a new operation. Stallone’s character suspects he’s being set up for failure,

As for Stallone’s comments about the entertainment industry changing, it appears he feels it has two sides. While a major studio unlikely would commit to a mid-budget drama and release it in theaters wide, those wanting to follow in his footsteps have simple access to film-making technology and a global audience without having to worry about executives signing off on it

That said, the competition for views has never been more fierce, and standing out in the crowd is difficult, yet achievement seldom comes without hard work.

The “Rocky” series will continue in Creed III (Stallone isn’t involved this time), which is set to premiere on November 23.