Rock Hall Induction Arrives Tonight With a December Television Debut

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2026 reaches its induction night Saturday, November 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The venue lists a 7 p.m. local start, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. For fans watching from home, the important distinction is that tonight’s event is being recorded for a later television presentation, rather than offered as the live stream seen in recent years. [1][2]

Associated Press entertainment writer Andrew Dalton reports in his November 14 preview that the edited ceremony is scheduled for ABC and Disney+ on December 9. The Hall’s original April announcement had established a December television debut without that specific date. Today’s story is the arrival of the ceremony and the current viewing picture, rather than a newly announced class of inductees. [2][3]

The Performer category includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. It is a group with very different sounds and performance histories. The induction night brings them into a shared institutional story without requiring that their records belong in one narrow musical style. [3]

An induction is also separate from a promise that every honoree will perform. Dalton’s AP report describes several absences and limitations: Iron Maiden will be on tour in Australia, Sade is not attending, and Phil Collins has said he cannot perform his songs for health reasons. Vandross died in 2005. The shape of the show therefore depends partly on how it represents artists who are not taking the stage themselves. [2]

That is a familiar challenge for a music-history ceremony. The purpose is to recognize a body of work, while a live event needs people in a room to present it. A tribute performance can introduce a song to an audience that knows the name but not the recording. It also offers a different interpretation. The distinction between honoring an artist and reproducing an artist’s own performance is worth keeping in mind when the completed show is released.

The Hall’s announcement gives a useful explanation of eligibility. An artist or band must have released a first commercial recording at least 25 years before the nomination year. Collins, Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan were first-time nominees in this cycle; the other Performer inductees had appeared on earlier ballots. The resulting class reflects careers with established histories, not simply the biggest releases of the current year. [3]

Phil Collins’ official Hall profile follows a career moving from drums in Genesis to lead vocals and a substantial solo catalogue. It highlights the production sound associated with his drumming, particularly gated reverb, alongside his songwriting and singing. Its selected recordings include In the Air Tonight from Face Value in 1981 and Sussudio from No Jacket Required in 1985. [4]

That profile suggests one way to listen beyond a familiar chorus. A musician can influence the sound of later recordings through an approach to rhythm or production, as well as through songs other artists perform. Hearing the drum sound as part of a record’s identity brings the studio into the story. The instrument is not merely accompanying the voice; it can become one of the recording’s most recognizable signatures.

The class also recognizes work outside the Performer category. Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin receive Musical Excellence honors. Ed Sullivan receives the Ahmet Ertegun Award for a non-performing industry contribution. Those categories expand the night beyond the question of who stood at the microphone, allowing writing, production and presentation to become part of the celebration. [3]

Mardin’s official Hall biography offers a particularly concrete production history. It describes work with Jerry Wexler and Tom Dowd on Aretha Franklin recordings in the late 1960s, followed by projects involving the Bee Gees, Average White Band, John Prine and Donny Hathaway. It also identifies his production of Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me. The range makes his career a useful route through several decades of recorded music. [5]

Born in Istanbul in 1932, Mardin came to the United States through a Berklee College of Music scholarship and joined Atlantic Records in 1963, according to the same biography. His work combined arranging, production and mentoring. Those are roles a listener may not hear named during a song, yet they can shape the relationship among instruments, the space around a vocal and the final recording’s character. [5]

Sullivan’s induction points to a different part of the audience’s experience: how music reaches the public. The Hall’s biography dates The Ed Sullivan Show from 1948 to 1971 and describes a variety format that included musicians alongside comedy and other acts. It identifies appearances by Elvis Presley, the Beatles, James Brown and the Rolling Stones among the show’s musical landmarks. [6]

The television connection is especially appropriate on a night that will itself reach many viewers through an edited broadcast. A performance does not stop at the edge of a stage. Its camera framing, placement within a program and availability to an audience affect how it is encountered. Sullivan’s recognition places that work of presentation beside the work of the musicians, giving the class a broader account of musical discovery.

The Early Influence recipients are Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons. Their place in the class further underlines that the Hall’s categories describe different contributions rather than successive ranks. A viewer exploring the inductees can use those distinctions to build a listening list that moves between performers, writers, producers and influential predecessors. [3]

For people attending tonight, the Peacock Theater’s event listing is the immediate reference for the local start and door times. For the much larger home audience, the December presentation is the relevant appointment. Until the ceremony takes place, an announced class and a preview cannot establish its final set list, speeches or running order. Those details belong to coverage of what actually happens.

Tonight’s event is an opportunity to bring several kinds of music-making into the same frame. Familiar performers give audiences an entry point, while the production and industry honorees encourage a closer look at how recordings are built and shared. The full measure of this class is easier to hear when those contributions remain connected: the song, the recorded performance and the route by which it finds a listener.

References and reporting credits

[1] Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2026 — Peacock Theater event listing. Undated; event November 14, 2026; accessed November 14, 2026.

[2] Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction set for Los Angeles with many big names skipping the stage — Andrew Dalton, Associated Press via ABC News. November 14, 2026.

[3] The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Reveals 2026 Inductees — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. April 13, 2026.

[4] Phil Collins — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Undated 2026 inductee profile; accessed November 14, 2026.

[5] Arif Mardin — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Undated 2026 inductee profile; accessed November 14, 2026.

[6] Ed Sullivan — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Undated 2026 inductee profile; accessed November 14, 2026.