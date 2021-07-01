Robert Pattinson Might Be The Best Batman Since Michael Keaton! Even Better Than Christian Bale!

The Batman has been sort of trapped in production hell. That hasn’t stopped people from being incredibly excited about it! After the first trailer for the film revealed Robert Pattinson‘s take on the Dark knight, it’s all people talk about! Well, all Batman fans, anyway! Geekosity claiming that Warner Bros thinks Robert Pattinson might be the best Batman since Michael Keaton! Impressive!

The film has been hit with numerous delays because of the ongoing pandemic. It got shut down again, though, after re-entering production. That’s because someone on the set actually ended up contracting Covid-19.

Other than a few nitpicks, Warner Bros sounds like they might have absolute faith in Battinson going forward! Fans loved that first trailer, and he certainly seemed good. Saying he’s better than Keaton is bold, though!

Please keep in mind that as of right now these are all rumors! It’s not like anyone from WB or DC came out and said this directly. We doubt they’d say anything like that anyway, even if they wholeheartedly believed it.

It would be nice for Warner Bros. to have faith in this project. It sounds like the thing that derailed the entire Snyderverse was their direct involvement in the films! Perhaps if they’d left well enough alone, we wouldn’t be getting this film at all.

Instead, maybe we’d still have Ben Affleck, whose last outing as the Bat will be the upcoming The Flash movie.

Funnily enough, people weren’t always excited for Robert Pattinson to play Bruce Wayne/Batman. When it was first announced it sent the internet into something of a tizzy. All they could think of was Edward Cullen from Twilight.

As people started pointing out how much Pattinson has grown as an actor since then, things calmed down. Thank God for that. We won’t be able to know for sure how good Pattinson’s Batman will be until we see the film. All we can say is that what we’ve seen so far looks promising.

Still, if Pattinson might be the best Batman since Michael Keaton how hyped does that make you? Did you love the trailer? Go ahead and let us know in the comments!