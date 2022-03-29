Robert Englund Discusses his Upcoming Role in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Robert Englund has revealed the size of his role in Netflix’s sci-fi blockbuster Stranger Things, which was already announced. The A Nightmare on Elm Street actor officially joined the cast in November 2020, to the delight of horror fans everywhere. He will appear as Victor Creel, a character who is expected to make a significant splash in the upcoming season of the popular series.

While speaking with Gibson TV, Englund said that he had already completed his roles and expressing his enthusiasm for the show as a whole.

Well I’m waiting for season 4 of Stranger Things. But because of COVID, and the pandemic, and the fact that all the kids and David Harbour and everyone on that show is a star now, they’re a little behind. But I’ve shot my episode, so I’m looking forward to that because I’m a fan of the show.

From what we know so far, Victor Creel (Englund) is an ominous figure and deranged madman in the upcoming season, with a lot of plot dealing with the notorious “Creel House” that has been teased in teasers for the new season. It will be fascinating to see how much Creel plays in the overall narrative.

On May 27, catch part one of Stranger Things season four on Netflix before the second part arrives July 1.