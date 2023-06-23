Robert Downey Jr. Heads to Max to Give Away Dream Cars

Today marked the highly anticipated release of the initial episodes of Downey’s Dream Cars, a captivating reality series starring none other than the renowned actor Robert Downey Jr., famously known as Iron Man. This captivating show follows Downey’s passionate endeavor to transform a selection of his cherished vintage cars into electric vehicles. Upon the conclusion of the six-episode series, the esteemed Academy Award nominee, Downey, intends to generously give away all the revamped vehicles, presenting a remarkable opportunity for fans to potentially acquire one of these coveted automobiles at an incredibly affordable price. To participate in this exceptional sweepstakes, enthusiasts can visit RDJDreamCars.com, the official hub for this exciting event, which showcases six meticulously refurbished vehicles by RDJ, including:

– A 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, as described by Downey himself: “We have preserved the soul of this iconic American classic while revolutionizing its heart.”

– A 1966 Buick Riviera

– A 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE

– A 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup

– A 1972 VW Bus

– A 1985 Chevrolet El Camino

For those eager to seize the chance of owning one of these extraordinary automobiles, entries can be purchased, with options ranging from 10 entries for $10 to 8,500 entries for $5,000. Eligibility for participation in the sweepstakes is limited to residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, the United Kingdom, and Canada (excluding Quebec). The funds collected from entry purchases will be directed towards benefiting the FootPrint Coalition, an organization founded by Robert Downey Jr. with a vision to expedite the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies that pave the way for a sustainable and abundant future. The coalition actively supports research and scientific solutions dedicated to fostering the well-being of both humanity and the planet, with a particular focus on electric vehicle conversion.

In an interview with MotorTrend, Downey expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “If given the opportunity for future seasons, I would be inclined to continue. However, if the purpose of all this is to draw attention to these remarkable cars and, in a sweepstakes context, enable me to fulfill the intentions outlined in the mission statement of this coalition, then it is a noble cause.” He further added, “Sometimes, the intricacies of our thoughts remain elusive to us all. It’s as if the essence of my purpose is sketched on the back of a napkin in my mind. If I can establish that connection, then I understand the ‘why.’ When you have a clear purpose, you can overcome any obstacle. So, what tone should it adopt? What level of exposure should I be willing to offer if this cause is meant to be deeply personal to me?”

The first two episodes of Downey’s Dream Cars are now available for streaming on Discovery+ and Max, providing viewers with an exclusive glimpse into Downey’s captivating journey of automobile transformation.