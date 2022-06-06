Robert Downey Jr. has Blue Hair, and No One Knows Why

Robert Downey Jr., the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long, is making headlines after debuting his unusual new style: blue hair.

Since his tremendous finale in Avengers: Endgame, he hasn’t been seen much in movies, and it looks like those three years off have bleached his hair blue. Of course, the natural conclusion to stepping down from the most successful franchise of the 21st century.

In an image without a caption, Downey Jr. grins with his wife and his receding blue hairline, making it the most perplexing shot of the week.

The little information we have almost paints the picture. It’s in celebration of a Little League baseball team winning the title, and their outfit is blue. Using Occam’s razor or its cousin, midlife crisis razor, we may infer that this endorses the squad. Alternatively, it might be a callback to the opening of Iron Man 3, when the song “Blue” by Eiffel 65 plays at a New Year’s Eve party.

According to recent reviews on the internet, it’s still not as strange as Julia Fox’s denim nightmare from May. With Downey Junior having established an unblemished reputation in pop culture and now being free to do anything he wants in his leisure time, finally away from the churning content machine that is the MCU.

He will next be seen in HBO Max’s The Sympathiser, an offbeat drama about the Vietnam War, as many characters.