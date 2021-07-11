Robert Downey Jr. will always be the one, definitive IronMan. These days, though, he’s officially retired from the role. He ended it with a bang though, using all six infinity stones in order to stop Thanos and his army. What’s next for Robert Downey Jr? Well, Robert Downey Jr has big things coming up, according to him!

Before Robert Downey Jr became IronMan, people thought his career was done. Dealing with substance abuse problems, and a whole bunch of other stuff, he’d basically killed his entire career. People honestly didn’t think much of it when he was announced as IronMan.

Then, he came on and absolutely nailed it. He turned a B-list character into one of the most recognizable characters in the world. The comics even changed to make their IronMan more like his, that’s how much of an effect he had on the character and vice-versa.

So, what has he been up to since Avengers: Endgame? Well, he starred in Dolittle, which did terribly. There are also rumors every day about Robert Downey Jr’s big return to the MCU which, as far as we can tell, is complete hogwash.

Downey says he has big things coming, though. We hope it’s true because, honestly, we’re excited to see what Downey does next! If he can bring the same level of fun and commitment to his next role, he’s sure to absolutely nail it.

He spoke with Daniel Roth recently, where he said “I have big and fun things coming up. And the way I’m going to do it is I’m not just going to lay around and sit in my trailer between setups anymore. I’m going to be on Zooms and making connections and doing dinners after work and calling overseas when I’m driving to set at 6 in the morning. So, this goes back to the answer to the previous question, which is, ‘How do we do this new normal?’. We kind of get to create what it is.”

Robert Downey Jr has big things coming up, and we can’t wait to see what they are!