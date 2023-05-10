Robert DeNiro, 79, Celebrates the Arrival of His 7th Child

Published on May 10th, 2023 | Updated on May 10th, 2023 | By FanFest

Robert DeNiro Reveals Arrival of Seventh Child, Embracing Parenthood Once Again

Legendary actor Robert DeNiro has joyously welcomed his seventh child into the world, as confirmed by a representative for the esteemed actor. During an interview with ET Canada while discussing his role in the comedy film “About My Father,” the 79-year-old icon disclosed the happy news.

When the interviewer mentioned his six children, De Niro corrected them, stating, “It’s actually seven. I just had a baby.” Although he didn’t provide further details about the child’s mother, the Oscar winner shared the exciting revelation.

Reflecting on his experience as a father, De Niro expressed the occasional disagreements he has with his kids while highlighting the importance of respect within their relationships. With an 11-year-old daughter and now a newborn, the actor anticipates more memorable moments to come.

While De Niro aims to foster a loving environment for his children, he acknowledges the need for firmness as well. As he stated, it’s an inevitable aspect of parenting. Despite his preference for avoiding strict rules, he recognizes that sometimes it becomes necessary. De Niro believes that all parents face similar challenges and strive to do what’s best for their children, even when tough decisions must be made.

De Niro’s six older children include Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott, as well as twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith. Additionally, he has Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage to Grace Hightower, which ended in divorce in 2018.