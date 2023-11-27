Robert Davi Net Worth: $3 Million

Net Worth: $3 Million

Date of Birth:Jun 26, 1953 (70 years old)

Place of Birth:Astoria

Gender:Male

Height:6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)

Profession:Actor, Singer, Film Producer, Film director

Nationality:United States of America

What is Robert Davi’s Net Worth?

In my thorough research over the past several weeks, I’ve explored Robert Davi’s multifaceted career in the entertainment industry, leading to his net worth of $3 million. His beginnings in the late 70s, marked by his debut in “Contract on Cherry Street,” set the foundation for a prolific career in acting and directing.

Davi’s extensive acting portfolio features a diverse range of roles in films and television shows, including memorable appearances in “The Goonies,” “Die Hard,” and “License to Kill,” as well as in series like “The Equalizer,” “L.A. Law,” and “Profiler.” His versatility as an actor is evident in his ability to adapt to various genres and character types, contributing significantly to his reputation and financial success.

In addition to acting, Davi’s directorial debut with the film “The Dukes” in 2007 showcases another dimension of his artistic abilities. The film’s success and recognition at film festivals highlight his talents beyond acting. Furthermore, his voice work in popular video games such as the “Halo” series and “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” demonstrates his range and adaptability in the entertainment industry.

Robert Davi’s journey in the entertainment world, characterized by significant roles across multiple platforms, underlines his talent and the breadth of his accomplishments. His diverse career, encompassing acting, directing, and voice work, has not only established him as a respected figure in the industry but also contributed to his financial success.

