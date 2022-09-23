‘riverdale’ Actor Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Mother, Planning Pm Trudeau Assassination

A former actor on the CW series “Riverdale” has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his mother and attempting to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Tuesday, Vancouver Superior Court Justice Richard Schneider sentenced 24-year-old Brandon De Wilde. The actor will be incarcerated for the next 14 years and is ineligible for parole.

Grantham pled guilty to killing his 64-year-old mother, Barbara Waite.

On March 31, 2020, Waite was playing piano at her home in Squamish, British Columbia when her son shoot her in the back of the head.

On November 24, 2013, actor Ryan Grantham arrives at the 2013 UBCP/ACTRA Awards in Vancouver, Canada.

(Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Prosecutors said that the young star recorded a GoPro video in the wake of the murder and recorded his mother’s dead body during a June hearing.

“I shot her in the back of the head,” Grantham said, according to reports.

According to the authorities, Grantham tried to protect his mother from witnessing the acts of violence he intended to commit after. His sister, Lisa, discovered his mother’s body shortly afterward.

The actor reportedly drove to Ottawa with the intention of killing Prime Minister Trudeau, packing his truck full of Molotov cocktails, guns and ammunition.

After thinking about committing a massacre at Simon Fraser University where he was enrolled, Grantham turned himself into the Vancouver Police Department that night.

Grantham confessed to plotting to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before handing himself over to authorities.

The teenager, according to reports, had been feeling depressed and self-hating, which prosecutors say was exacerbated by isolation, smoking a lot of cannabis, and viewing gory videos on the Internet.

According to police, Grantham wrote in a journal entry the day of the murder, “no one”

“I’m so sorry mom, I’m so sorry Lisa… I hate myself,” he stated. “There’s a lot of media of me out there… film and TV… hundreds of hours of me that can be viewed and dissected… No one will understand.”

According to the CBC, Judge Kathleen Ker said that Grantham was getting therapy in prison and seemed to be healing.

In Season 4 of the CW’s hit series “Riverdale” Michael Grantham played minor character Jeffery Augustine. (Diyah Pera/The CW)

Ryan Grantham played the role of Jeffery Augustine, a teenager, in the horror-crime series “Riverdale,” The show is inspired by the events that take place in the “Archie” comic book series. In Season 4, he killed Fred Andrews- who wasone of the lead roles in Riverdale- by hitting him with his father’s truck.

He has also appeared in such films as “Supernatural” (2005) and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

