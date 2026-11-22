The March 6 stadium lineup includes Ty Myers, Avery Anna and William Clark Green. Public ticket sales open Monday morning.

Tim McGraw will headline the first River State Music Festival in San Marcos, Texas, on March 6, 2027. The lineup was unveiled November 21 and places Ty Myers, Avery Anna and William Clark Green on the same bill at Texas State University’s UFCU Stadium. The one-day event opens general ticket sales on Monday, November 23, at 10 a.m. Central. The announcement gives fans a date, a venue and a lineup with a strong Texas connection ahead of the on-sale.

Emma Weidmann reported the announcement for MySA, which identifies the event as the first large music festival at the stadium. Festival information describes an outdoor, rain-or-shine show. Festival organizers have yet to provide individual set times in the materials reviewed. The initial bill answers the question of who is coming. Fans making travel plans will want the later operating schedule as well, particularly if they are arranging their day around a specific performer.

A country bill built around different stages of a career

McGraw is the named headliner, with a catalog spanning decades of country radio and touring. His 2026 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame also puts the booking in context. A career honor and a stadium performance tell different parts of the same story. The former recognizes work built over many years. The concert asks the artist and audience to make something specific out of that history on one night. The length and contents of McGraw’s set have not been announced.

Myers brings a regional point of connection. MySA identifies him as a Central Texas artist, and his own 2026 live schedule includes Texas dates. For some fans, his name may be the reason to consider the whole event. For others, it makes a new stadium show feel closer to the established Texas touring circuit. A one-day festival can draw both kinds of listeners to the same room or field, and the lineup makes clear that the headline name is only one reason to go.

Avery Anna enters that bill after winning the Academy of Country Music’s 2026 New Female Artist of the Year award. That recognition provides a relevant marker for country listeners who are catching up with an artist outside their regular rotation. William Clark Green gives the organizers another connection to Texas country. These are four reasons to consider the event, each grounded in a specific artist career. The presentation brings them together without promising that any set will follow the shape of a tour stop.

What the venue adds to the announcement

River State takes its name from a Texas State lifestyle brand, according to MySA. The stadium gives that identity a physical home. Fans may know the venue as an athletic field, but this booking asks it to work as a concert site, where sightlines, gates and the locations of concessions matter in ways that will vary with the event configuration. A stadium name tells a buyer where to go. A seat map and festival instructions will explain how the event is organized once a ticket holder arrives.

Organizers announced the lineup during the university’s final home football game on November 21. The context matters because it shows how the organizers chose to reach a local audience before the public on-sale. It does not establish what the concert will look like. A sporting-event diagram cannot be substituted for the concert’s own plan. The location of staging and public access can change how a section feels, so a buyer comparing tickets will want to use the festival’s event materials when they become available.

MySA reports that organizers expect 30,000 concertgoers. That is an expectation for a future event. It gives a sense of the scale being contemplated, rather than a count of ticket sales or audience size. For a new festival, many of the decisions that shape a fan’s experience will be made visible closer to show day. Entry instructions, where the gates are and any drop-off or parking arrangements matter at a busy venue. They can also determine how early somebody needs to get there.

What the public sale establishes

MySA reports a starting price of $49 and a Monday, November 23 public on-sale at 10 a.m. Central, following earlier access for enrolled Texas State students. The starting price describes a price floor announced for the event. It does not identify the cost of any particular section or establish what fees may apply at checkout. Buyers who are interested in the event should review the final itemized price and seat or admission description before completing an order.

For a group trip, it helps to make two decisions ahead of the sale. The first is which ticket option makes sense for the group’s budget. The second is how flexible the group can be about arrival once the set times appear. Choosing based on one artist’s presumed start time can make plans brittle. The lineup is confirmed for the festival, while the individual running order is still a separate announcement. Keeping those two pieces of information apart avoids asking an early poster to answer a question it was never designed to settle.

The announcement and the on-sale also fall on different sides of a weekend. A Monday morning on-sale gives prospective visitors a short interval to compare their choices and settle plans with the people they want to bring. General admission starting at $49 is the entry point reported by MySA, and extra ticket tiers or charges can affect a buyer’s final total.

San Marcos is the date on the map, and Saturday, March 6, is the date on the calendar. The advance information is sufficient for a listener to decide whether the lineup is worth pursuing. The practical details of a particular ticket still belong with the official sale, and the day’s running order is something to check closer to March. That is often the real sequence of a first-time festival. Organizers establish the shape of the idea, the venue and the performers first, then come back with the information that lets an audience move through the grounds.

What makes the announcement interesting today is the decision to use a single stadium date to put several corners of country music together. McGraw supplies the broad recognition of a long career. The other three announced acts give the inaugural festival a bill with a distinct identity and several entry points for different listeners. Monday gives the public its first scheduled chance to decide which of those reasons will bring it to San Marcos.

Sources

River State Music Festival — Official festival website, Undated event page, checked November 22, 2026

Tim McGraw, Ty Myers bring new country music festival to San Marcos — MySA, Emma Weidmann, November 21, 2026

Tim McGraw to headline inaugural River State Music Festival — The Music Universe, November 21, 2026

Related