Ringo Starr Diagnosed with Covid-19, Multiple Concerts Canceled

It was once said of Ringo Starr that he had it “really tough.” The former Beatles drummer was forced to cancel seven tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. Starr, 82, and his All Starr Band previously postponed the dates from the summer, when two members of the group were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Starr’s legion of fans sent the Beatle plenty of “peace and love” while he recovers. “Get well soon Ringo,” one fan wrote. “God bless him, please be healthy soon Ringo,” another chimed in. “Ringo, I hope you get well soon, you are a very special person indeed.. your fans love you,” another person wrote.