Rico Swavey, the “Nigerian Big Brother” Star Who was Involved in a Fatal Accident on Friday, has Died

Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Rico Swavey. The Nigerian celebrity, best known for his appearance on Big Brother Naija, passed away this week after being involved in an accident. His passing was confirmed via Twitter, where a tribute post was shared alongside a message reading “we lost him…. We lost our boy.”

Swavey’s death was confirmed on Thursday, less than two days after the news initially leaked that he was in hospital.

On Tuesday, Alex Unusual, Swavey’s fellow Big Brother Naija companion, disclosed that the star “was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago” and doctors were “still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital.” Asogwa added, “it’s really critical.” According to The PUNCH, Swavey was in a coma after being involved in a vehicle collision.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by Swavey’s management team that he remained in the hospital and was on life support.

Swavey was best known for participating in Big Brother Naija Season 3, the Nigerian version of the reality show. He entered the house as a lawyer and ultimately failed to win the competition, with Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe being crowned winner of the season. Swavey went on to venture into Nollywood, appearing in a number of films including Life 101. News of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from Swavey’s Big Brother family and fans.

Our boy is gone. He was taken from us too soon. We love and miss him dearly.#RIPrico #RIPricoswavey

One fan tweeted, “Rico was a very good human being. Heaven has gained an Angel,” They went on to say, “I remember this moment in BBNaija when he warned his fellow housemates to remember the downtrodden and stop wasting food. May his beautiful rest in perfect peace.”

We lost him.

Thank you all so much! I truly believe that God knows what’s best for us.

“I hv never cried this much for someone I don’t know In person but watched on tv . It’s heartbreaking,” one fan posted. “may d Angels be there to lead u home I pray ur family find solace this pain never go away , but find solace in the fact that u will always be with them in spirit .”

This didn’t go as planned, Rico. May you rest in peace #ricoswavey.

Rico Swavey’s death is unfortunately very heartbreaking. From what other people are saying about him, you can tell that he was a kind and gentle soul. This is a huge loss for his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. My deepest condolences go out to his grieving family during this difficult time. I hope that they are able to find strength and comfort in God as they try to overcome this tough period of their lives.

Your presence always made everyone happy and feeling at home. We love you and will miss you terribly. #RicoSwavey🕊️

After hearing this news, I haven’t been myself all day. It felt so personal; everyone in my home enjoyed watching him on TV, wrote one BBNaija fan. “It’s indeed a sad news. Rico you are loved. RIP.”

RIP Snorlax Rican Swavey 🕊My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Everyone is in my thoughts at this time.

Rip Rico Swavey 💔🕊

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Praying for everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dN4DiHAfyM — Doyin David BBNaija☀️ (@OfficialDoyin_) October 13, 2022

“It’s so sad how death always come for the good ones; Rico had a beautiful soul. May God forgive his shortcomings & grant him eternal rest,” wrote another fan. “My deepest condolences to his loved ones; Wishing ’em divine strength & comfort during this sorrowful time. RIP Rico. Gone but not forgotten.”

It’s so painful to lose somebody you love. Rico, you are loved and will be missed.

Rico Swavey, may you Rest In Peace.#ripswavey

RIP Rico…You are loved, this is so painful 💔💔💔💔💔😪😪😪 Rest In Peace Rico Swavey#ripswavey pic.twitter.com/CKDkJhbzD9 — Thelma ❤️❤️ (@thelmaaaa_aa) October 13, 2022

Another fan remarked, “He was the only peaceful soul to ever grace Biggie’s house,he neither fights nor get angry…….he was always happy and easy going,” “may your soul rest in peaceful. I pray God consoles your mother.”

I’ve never met him, but the fact that this video is on his channel alone says a lot about how wonderful and considerate his heart was. 💔

At the age of 29, his journey has come to an end. Pray for the family of PatrickFakoya (Rico Swavey), also known as Rico Swavey.

I’m so sorry for your loss.

“It’s really hard to say goodbye,” said another. “We were hoping and praying for you to recover, it’s so sad to digest this sad news. We can only hope you are in a better place. Rest on swavey!”