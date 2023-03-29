Rick Grimes’ Return, Time-Jumps and More – Everything We Learned in the ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Trailer!

We have a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated eighth season of Fear The Walking Dead and, to be honest, it looks pretty good. In fact, trailers for this show routinely exceed expectations – often far exceeding the quality of the actual content itself!

Here, let’s watch it:

Okay, some takeaways:

As you can see, there’s been a seven year time-jump. Mo is now 8-years-old. Morgan is a little more grey. Everybody else looks like they haven’t aged a bit. Somehow, even though eight years have passed and they’ve left Texas behind, it seems most of the old gang is still around. This means we get to suffer more of Dwight and Sherry’s awful love story plot line. Missed opportunities to kill off annoying old characters abound.

Many of the other characters from previous seasons—June, Grace, Madison, Daniel—return but there’s no sign of Strand. That’s not because Colman Domingo ran for the hills. More likely, they don’t want us to know what he’s up to since Strand “may have the most drastic reinvention of any character on the show when we meet him,” according to showrunner Ian Goldberg. Oh yay, another drastic reinvention of Strand, how wonderful. Just when we got used to him being a tinpot dictator. What next?

I’m still a bit shocked that Kim Dickens came back to this burning dumpster fire of a show. All the Clark kids are dead. Basically nobody from the original show is left. Daniel doesn’t count since they’ve “drastically reinvented” his character to the point of being unrecognizable now.

Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades all return to the show. The big question I have is how many of them will die. The Walking Dead basically gave all of its characters so much plot armor that almost none died in the final season. I’m still a bit grouchy about that, though the one big death in the series finale was handled quite well. Credit where it’s due.

Synopsis: “The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s and Madison’s hopes to rescue Mo from P.A.D.R.E. did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under P.A.D.R.E.’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

If The Walking Dead‘s final season traded the Commonwealth for P.A.D.R.E.’s ‘cynical rule’, and my cynical take on things, it would make an exciting story! Morgan returns to his old house in Georgia; a place we saw at the beginning of The Walking Dead when it was still must-watch TV – not just another snoozefest.. Grace reminds him that Rick gave him a rifle for something special; which is ultimately revealed as being able to shoot zombies and bad guys alike!

I must insist that none of these characters are presented as real people. Morgan had such potential when he was first introduced in the episode ‘Clear’ and later on in Alexandria; for a short time, he was one of my favourite characters! However, their decision to ruin him on The Walking Dead—you know what happened—and further destroy his character arc with his unbearably overbearing attitude on Fear…it’s like having nails scraped across a chalkboard just listening to him narrate this trailer. He’s an absolute fraudster.

Alas, the showrunners that came on board at Season 4 have been an ever-dismal disappointment since then. The subsequent seasons have become increasingly preposterous and dismal. But still, I remain open to a miraculous surprise in Season 8; although it would be foolish for me to anticipate one! If you’d like more insight into Fear The Walking Dead and other zombie horror films produced by AMC, check out my reviews here on this blog. Although we may be done with The Walking Dead series as far as our viewership is concerned–it certainly isn’t finished haunting us yet.