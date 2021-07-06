Rick And Morty 5×4 Trailer “Rickdependence Spray”
Rick And Morty are back for a, so far, hilarious fifth season! Where once we used to wait years between seasons we only had to wait for one between seasons 4 and 5! So far, people are loving season 5! Especially Mr. Nimbus! We have the Rick And Morty 5×4 trailer for the episode titled “Rickdependence Spray”.
Here’s that trailer, and we hope you enjoy it!
Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, July 11th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, "Rickdependence Spray"! pic.twitter.com/hf2OhGr06v
— [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) July 5, 2021